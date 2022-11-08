The ACT government has finally procured the land for its long-awaited residential eating disorder facility, with construction expected to start next year.
Nearly four years since the in-patient facility was announced, Minister for Mental Health Emma Davidson has confirmed the government has secured a block in Coombs.
She said the facility should be completed some time in the 2023-24 financial year and a development application would be submitted before the end of this year.
"The location in Coombs is close to nature, overlooks green spaces and a pond and is in a residential setting. These elements support a home-like environment to help people on their recovery journey and live well in the community," Ms Davidson said.
"People with lived experience, clinicians and non-government organisations have been clear that this centre will fill a significant gap - providing a calming home-like environment with specialised therapeutic support for people with eating disorders who sit between care delivered in the community and acute clinical care in hospital."
No facility currently exists for people requiring inpatient treatment for an eating disorder outside a hospital setting in the ACT.
People with eating disorders have also faced significant wait times for clinical support in the territory.
The wait for out-patient treatment can be more than six months. Research has indicated early intervention provides the best hope of recovery.
People can also face lengthy stays at Canberra Hospital and often have to be transferred to Sydney or Melbourne to receive appropriate treatment.
The government released a draft design for its residential eating disorder facility in August, despite the fact the land had not yet been procured.
The Commonwealth will provide $13.5 million over three years to deliver the facility.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
