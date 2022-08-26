The ACT government has released draft design plans for its residential eating disorder facility but it has yet to procure the land in Coombs.
The government is planning to submit a development application for the site by the end of this year and finish construction in the next financial year.
ACT Minister for Mental Health Emma Davidson Davidson told estimates this week the government was going through the processes to acquire the land in Coombs.
"Construction will start once we have completed the detailed design stage and gone through the procurement process for the land and found someone to build the facility," Ms Davidson said.
Plans for the facility on the Coombs block were presented to the Molonglo community on Thursday night.
The facility is expected to be 1000 square metres. It would have a minimum of 12 beds along with living and dining facilities and multipurpose activity rooms.
The government had originally intended to deliver the facility earlier but funding had been rolled over. Ms Davidson said there were delays due to the agreement with the federal government but COVID had also impacted this.
The Commonwealth will provide $13.5 million over three years to deliver the facility. The territory was unable to access this funding until the last financial year.
The facility will be a "home-like" environment and will offer specialised support for people with eating disorders and their families.
"Canberrans with eating disorders need access to services which are appropriate for their stage in the recovery journey, so they can develop healthy relationships with food and exercise to live well in their community," Ms Davidson said.
"The ACT government is focused on the design and implementation of eating disorder services through a stepped care model, so that everyone can access the right support at the right time. The centre will provide a more intensive residential services for people who may sit between low-level community care and acute clinical care."
The government is currently working through the preliminary sketch plan phase.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
