The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Shane Rattenbury says advice is being sought about conflict of interest allegation

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Consumers Affairs Minister Shane Rattenbury was asked in annual report hearings about an alleged conflict of interest. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Consumer Affairs Minister Shane Rattenbury said he is seeking advice about a "very serious allegation" regarding a possible conflict of interest concerning the ACT Fair Trading Commissioner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.