Ice sports in Canberra are set to "explode" after the ACT government announced their support for a new $40 million centre in Tuggeranong.
The greenlit proposal includes two world-class ice rinks and curling lanes, in a facility built on Rowland Rees Crescent in Greenway.
"We'll have a bit more to talk about in a couple of weeks time when we get more details from the developers, but it's a really exciting journey ahead," Minister for Sport Yvette Berry said after the ACT government signed a non-binding document for the long-awaited sports centre with the investors.
"We see the ACT as a place where we can hold international competitions that we haven't had facilities for in the past."
Cruachan, the investment company behind Ice Rinks Adelaide, put forward a detailed proposal earlier this year, and the investor, alongside its development partner Pelligra, will design, construct, own, operate and maintain the new facility.
President of the ACT Ice Sports Federation Tony Prescott said the facility is a "game-changer" for Canberra after ACT Labor made an election promise in 2020 for a new ice sports facility.
"Watch this space. Ice sports is going to explode," he told The Canberra Times.
"This facility is going to be one of a kind in Australia and a premier ice sports centre in the southern hemisphere.
"It's massive. This feels like a major milestone moment after an eight-year campaign.
"During and post-COVID about four rinks closed nationally, so this is huge news for the ice sports community nationally - not just getting one built, but one of such magnitude."
The new facility will have two rinks of greater size each than the current single rink at Phillip, and Prescott said its spectator capacity will be just under 5,000.
Three ice sports take place in the capital in ice hockey, broomball, and figure skating, but the new Tuggeranong development will open the door for curling and speed skating in Canberra.
"The Phillip rink served us incredibly well for a long time, but it's a tired, 40-year-old facility," Prescott said.
"We foresee this new facility to routinely host international and national events in ice sports and over time this will also become a national centre of excellence for ice sports.
"We want a facility that will grow Canberra ice sports, create opportunities for local kids with pathways to the elite level."
Built to International Ice Hockey Federation standards, the centre would provide a new home for ice sport competition in the ACT, including the reigning Australian Ice Hockey League champions, the Canberra Brave.
"It's going to be awesome for our games," Brave forward Mitchell Henning said.
"It's definitely what's needed to grow the sport.
"Our rinks are constantly packed out so it'll be good to be able to hold more people. But bringing international games and international sports to Canberra will be awesome too."
