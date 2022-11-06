Sydney trader Rob Keldoulis has been revealed as one of the major donors to David Pocock's successful election campaign, alongside tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.
Boundless Earth, the climate action venture founded by Cannon-Brookes, donated $50,000 to Senator Pocock's campaign.
The David Pocock Party received $224,000 from Mr Keldoulis, the largest single donor to Climate 200.
The donors have come forward ahead of the Australian Electoral Commission publishing details of sums above the $14,500 disclosure threshold on Monday.
Full details of funding to the David Pocock Party will be published on the first working day in February.
Climate 200 was confirmed as a financial backer during the election campaign, bankrolling the Pocock election bid alongside several successful teals.
The ACT had the highest number of donors to Climate 200 of any electorate at 1596.
In total, the disclosures show 11,200 Australians donated a total of $13 million to support 23 community-backed candidates.
READ ALSO:
Senator Pocock welcomed the disclosures this week and thanked the supporters who gave their time and financial support during this year's federal election.
"We made history at the federal election, giving the ACT an independent voice, standing up for our community in the Parliament for the first time," he said.
"That would not have been possible without the support of people right across the ACT."
Senator Pocock said the more than 2200 volunteers who gave their time to his campaign were a huge part of its success.
"But campaigns also need funding to succeed and every single person who donated to the campaign made a difference," he said.
"I thank all of them for their generosity."
Senator Pocock made a recent submission to the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters, highlighting the need for electoral reform, including on donations.
He said he looked forward to progressing the reforms to ensure a much more timely and transparent political donations framework.
"There is a lot of work to do to bring electoral laws in line with community expectations on everything from truth in political advertising to adequate and fair representation for the ACT and NT," Mr Pocock said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.