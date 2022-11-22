The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Hairdressers, beauticians accommodation and food service workers to get access to portable long service leave in proposed ACT laws

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:43pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hairdressers and beauticians are among those who will be able to accrue long service leave between employers. Pictures Shutterstock

Canberra hairdressers, beauticians and accommodation and food service workers will be able to accumulate long service leave even when they move between employers under proposed laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.