Quiet place to reflect on Mr Fluffy loose-fill asbestos insulation legacy to be built at National Arboretum

Jasper Lindell
Jasper Lindell
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:34pm, first published 12:00pm
A forest shelter at the National Arboretum like the one to be built to recognise the impact of Mr Fluffy on Canberra. Picture supplied

A forest shelter will open next year at the National Arboretum as a place for Canberrans to remember the impact of Mr Fluffy asbestos, which forced hundreds of homes to be demolished and exposed people to the dangerous fibres.

