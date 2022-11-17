The Canberra Times
Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury proposes changes to Evidence Act ahead of Bruce Lehrmann retrial

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:51pm, first published 4:00pm
Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC recommended the "urgent amendment". Picture by Karleen Minney

A change to allow recorded evidence to be used in ACT retrials could be made in time for the retrial next year of Bruce Lehrmann, who is accused of raping Brittany Higgins.

