Greens leader Shane Rattenbury and Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti have written to the Australian National University seeking a resolution to the leasing arrangement with the Canberra Environment Centre.
In a letter to Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt, the Greens MLAs have called for an immediate lease arrangement for the centre and a long-term partnership that would provide certainty into the future.
The centre, located on the Acton Peninsula on land belonging to the ANU, faces eviction from the campus when its lease runs out at the end of this year.
Home to the ReCyclery and several sustainability focused community programs, the centre has been operating from its current location at the ANU since 2007.
The ANU has signalled it does not intend to renew the lease, following the cessation of an agreement which required the university to provide the centre on campus occupancy.
Mr Rattenbury and Ms Vassarotti said it is "deeply concerning" and "inconsistent with leading by example" if a small, not-for-profit centre that empowers people to create a sustainable future could be left without premises in around 8 weeks.
"Further adding to our concern is that this is happening in the context of recent and historical land deals that have been agreed upon between the ANU and ACT government, which have significantly benefited the ANU," the letter reads.
"Our understanding is that a key principle of the agreement brokered between the ACT government and ANU in 2004 was that small community organisations would continue to be supported.
"It is our view that failing to support the Environment Centre in the way proposed would challenge the commitments made in this agreement."
The centre was one of several community organisations guaranteed a site at the campus for 10 years after the ANU purchased land from the ACT government in 2004.
The ANU previously told The Canberra Times the centre's lease has already been extended on multiple occasions, going beyond its development deed obligations.
The building housing the centre has also been slated for removal in March next year, in accordance with the National Capital Authority's conditions of approval on all transportable buildings on the ANU campus.
"The NCA only approves temporary demountable buildings with a time limit," an NCA spokesperson said.
"The time limit may be extended with the approval of the NCA."
Mr Rattenbury and Ms Vassarotti, acknowledging the ACT government as a major funding partner, have pointed to the Environment Centre's important role in supporting ambitious climate change and emissions reduction targets.
"We appreciate that the ANU is one of the first universities in the world to adopt ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets, including a below zero emissions goal, and prides itself on engaging the community, promoting innovation and providing environmental leadership to other organisations in Australia and around the world," they wrote.
"We call for your assistance in first, resolving the Canberra Environment Centre's immediate lease arrangement and second, building a long-term partnership that provides certainty and sustainability for a highly valued organisation that is supported by the ACT government."
More than 1130 people have signed a petition for the centre to remain at the site since it was launched last Friday.
The ANU has confirmed it is looking at alternative locations on the campus for the centre. It said rates would be offered significantly below current market value should the centre choose to take it.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
