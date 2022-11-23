The Canberra Times
Street racers to face prison time as the ACT government sets sights on dangerous driving with new laws

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:22am, first published 11:20am
The ACT government will introduce laws to toughen penalties for dangerous drivers and people caught speeding excessively. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

People caught street racing in the ACT could face a prison term for the first time, while drivers caught speeding more than 45km/h over the limit face an on-the-spot licence suspension, under new laws to be introduced by the ACT government.

