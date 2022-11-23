What started out as a COVID-19 lockdown venture is now one of Australia's fastest-growing skincare brands for men.
The Aussie Man was created when founder David Willey was unable to do his normal work for experiential and marketing business Growth Tank.
"During the lockdown, my work had been put on hold, with no conferences and events taking place.
"So I decided to fulfil a lifetime dream and look into how I could create the ideal range of skincare products for men.
"Filling this clear gap in the market for uncomplicated yet effective men's skincare, The Aussie Man was born," David said.
The result is a men's skincare range that is 100 per cent Australian, natural, vegan, organic and cruelty-free.
Now readers can enjoy huge discounts on the quality brand with up to 50 per cent off for a limited time.
The Aussie Man is designed to reduce confusion, simplify the daily routine and deliver results with free shipping for all orders over $60.
Hero natural ingredients are used such as seaweed, pineapple, cucumber, sea buckthorn, white willow bark and papaya, and all products are handmade right here in Australia.
"I had felt frustrated looking for quality skincare products for myself that weren't overpriced, were Australian made and offered anti-ageing natural elements as well," David said.
The products are made with natural, nourishing ingredients without any artificial or synthetic ingredients so blokes know exactly what they are putting onto their skin.
The Aussie Man boasts products from the Daily Face Cleanser which has a foaming gel formula that delivers deep cleansing and a spectacular antioxidant boost to your skin, to the Ultimate Serum which is a multifunctional serum that uses plant-based collagen (from seaweed) to help repair and strengthen the skin's natural collagen and elastin.
The Aussie Man has curated product sets that can also be purchased singularly or as a subscription.
The 'Men's Skincare Essentials' is perfect for the man wanting to sample the core products in this new collection and includes the Daily Face Cleanser, Daily Moisturiser and Intensive Eye Cream.
The 'Ultimate Anti-Ageing Skincare Set' is a best seller and is ideal for guys with more visible signs of ageing looking to repair, nourish and rejuvenate the skin.
The full set will help men address the appearance of fine lines and help reduce the signs of ageing, as it includes the Daily Face Cleanser, Anti-Ageing Elixir, Daily Moisturiser, Ultimate Serum and Intensive Eye Cream.
These packs are suitable for all skin types, particularly oily or combination skin.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
