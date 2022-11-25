The Canberra Times
Labor's Respect@Work sex discrimination bill passes Senate

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated November 25 2022 - 1:39pm, first published 1:30pm
Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins, whose recomnedations formed the basis of the Respect at Work bill. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The federal government's sex discrimination bill has passed the Senate, after Labor made concessions to the legislation, agreeing to conduct reviews into the impact of the changes and the cost of legal proceedings.

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

