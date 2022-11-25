Put simply, that means thanks to the resources industry's best efforts, Australians have been misled into believing the oil and gas industry employs just under one in 10 workers across the economy. The reality is, if the Australian workforce was simplified to 100 people, oil and gas would not employ 10 of them, it would employ less than half of one person. It's the same when it comes to overestimating the contribution of the coal, gas and oil to GDP. The reality of the mining industry's contribution is miniscule compared to what most Australians have been led to believe.