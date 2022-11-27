Urgent action is needed to protect the Kokoda memorial

Over the years since the 2011 fire that destroyed the Canberra Services Club site at Manuka, The Canberra Times has carried many letters (including my own) calling for proper care of the long-neglected Kokoda memorial on Canberra Avenue.
Far from glorifying war, the Kokoda Memorial starkly portrays the consequences of conflict, and graphically highlights the associated sacrifice by the soldiers and the "fuzzy wuzzy angels".
The continuing appalling circumstances of the Kokoda Memorial reflect poorly on the Canberra Services Club, its comprehensive failure as custodian of the statue and the club's associated lack of respect for the statue and all that it represents.
For far too long now the solemnity of the Kokoda Memorial has been compromised by the menacing proximity of the muzzle of the unfortunately located Leopard tank, overgrown vegetation, dilapidated flag pole and a derelict sign.
Shame on the club.
Its long-running dispute with the ACT government does not excuse its neglect of the statue and its failure in meeting its custodial responsibilities.
Moreover, the club's management apparently lacks the necessary level of awareness to be embarrassed by this woeful state of affairs.
The time for the statue to be removed from the Canberra Services Club site and placed in the care of an organisation that will pay it due respect was reached several years ago.
Either that move should occur without further delay, or the Canberra Services Club should forfeit its lease on the property outside which the statue stands in favour of an organisation that will show the Kokoda Memorial the respect to which it is so clearly due.
The onus is now on John McKerral and the several other letter writers who regularly deny the reality of climate change. They should demonstrate how it would be possible for the measured increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane to not be causing the observed global warming and consequent climate change.
If they have evidence that every reputable research institute worldwide is somehow mistaken despite the many diverse lines of evidence all leading to the same conclusions, they should expose that evidence to rigorous scientific analysis.
If their evidence is convincing and not just long-refuted denialist talking points, they would probably be in line for the next Nobel prize in physics. Put up or shut up.
Geoff LeCouteur wants Australia to impose "full sanctions on everybody, and anything and everything Russian" (Letters, November 23).
But we didn't impose "full sanctions" on the US when it invaded Iraq and Afghanistan; we didn't impose "full sanctions" on China for human rights violations in Sinkiang; we haven't imposed "full sanctions" on the military regime in Myanmar or the military-based regime in Egypt. And we certainly haven't imposed "full sanctions" on the Israelis, despite multiple illegalities and flouting of UN resolutions.
Frankly, I'm getting tired of the one-sidedness of the "sanction Russia" push. It's clearly not about principles. If it were, we would have sanctioned the US and others multiple times.
No, it's a very selective kind of outrage which likes a bit of self-righteous sounding-off so long as there's no risk and no thought is required.
On the last day of the 1972 parliamentary session three major bills were rushed through Parliament. One of these was the Defence Force Retirement and Death benefits Bill.
What a mess that turned out to be. After 20 or more years of service a retiring member of the ADF could request an advance payment of future entitlements and receive reduced annual superannuation based on their life expectancy. But governments have interpreted the Act to mean the reduced superannuation would remain in place until death.
This means those who applied for the advance repay the advance many times over. Maybe it is not the fault of the elected officials but those dastardly bureaucrats who have no appreciation of military service and view the uniformed branch as cannon fodder.
It is now the last parliamentary session for 2022 and the government want the Industrial Relations Bill rushed through. Just as in 1972, members and senators will be dreaming of their holidays and not wanting to miss the last plane out of Canberra. The bill will be passed, and the Australian community will suffer for many years to come.
The Prime Minister should tell the Australian people why this bill has to be passed before Christmas without thorough and detailed debate by our elected leaders. As an old ex-serviceman I don't want to see a repeat of the 1972 fiasco.
Is FIFA to be feared or is justice to be celebrated? The desire to avoid a yellow card has taken precedence over a rainbow armband.
Could this be the beginning of Western values re-entering the public domain? The answer doesn't lie in new fads, but rather in honouring the law that has stood the test of time.
Whatever you think of FIFA, rest assured we owe them a nod for honouring Clause 40 of the Magna Carta - one of only four still of relevance.
It states: "to no one will we sell, to no one will we deny or delay right or justice".
Common law has not come to an end at the passing of any Human Rights Act and common sense has not come to an end at FIFA.
Elizabeth Lee appears to have decided that being anti light rail may be enough for the Liberals to win government at the next ACT election. I am a Tuggeranong resident who attended a focus group prior to the first stage of light rail being built. The group was dubious about the business case and couldn't see any benefit for huge sections of Canberra including Tuggeranong and Belconnen. It is also old technology. There are alternatives.
She knows that people are about to encounter years of traffic chaos and delays. Parking is only going to get worse. Getting a parking spot near Lonsdale Street is akin to winning lotto. That being said, what is the point of opposing it, it's being built?
I know that policies are a novel concept for some political parties but Ms Lee may find that they're helpful in making people decide who they'll vote for. The Nancy Reagan mantra "just say no" doesn't cut it any more.
Let's not forget that the Liberals opposed the arboretum which is now an outstanding place to visit and will only get better. It has added an enormous amount to Canberra.
One critical issue which is hopefully about to head the way of the Legislative Assembly is a Territory Rights Bill. I hope that has bipartisan support. It was a significant reason why Zed Seselja lost here.
I see light rail as a poor investment but it's too late, it's going to be built, positive policies are what is needed.
Australia has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid in defence of Ukraine. Unfortunately, Ukraine is now being showered nightly by Russian missile strikes initiated from outside the range of any barrage that Ukraine could launch. Its air defences are inadequate.
The outcome of the war in Ukraine will determine future global security. By proxy, Ukraine is fighting NATO's war. This is an asymmetric war that Ukraine will surely lose unless it is provided with missiles whose range can reach the sources of those strikes.
Following the presence of our Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs in the recent rounds of high level international governmental meetings, I urge the Australian Government to use the common ground and goodwill generated there to persuade western countries that have longer range missiles to provide them to Ukraine so that it can survive.
I recently asked Roads Minister Chris Steel why the off ramp from Commonwealth Avenue south to Parkes Way east is to be permanently removed from December 2. He said that it was to make Commonwealth Avenue friendlier for pedestrians and cyclists.
He also said it was intended to install plantings on the site. Surely it would be better if the closure did not take place until after the London Circuit roadworks are complete? Why add to the impending congestion when the intended final outcome is years away? The alternative routes to Parkes Way east are circuitous, and will add to the traffic chaos.
Surely the government could show some consideration for motorists in the interim, and delay this closure. Another question arises: are those plantings going to obscure the vista to the lake? Are they to be trees or bushes? Has there been community consultation? Where is the plan?
Aboriginal people are lamenting a lack of housing that causes them to live in in crowded and unhealthy conditions. It will apparently be a long time, if ever, before suitable housing can be built. Why can't the government issue tents, similar to those used as semi-permanent accommodation by hundreds of thousands of troops and civilians, during World War II. Surely there are tons of them somewhere.
The high demand for apartments at Kingston, the Belconnen, Tuggeranong and Woden town centres, in the absence of light rail, supports the argument of the ACT Auditor-General that the transformational benefits of light rail could be overstated. The government should produce evidence supporting its stance or cancel the project. What is it hiding?
David Perkins (Letters, November 24) asserts "China lays no claim whatsoever to any Australian territory". The Register of Foreign Ownership of Agricultural Land shows that in September 2021, China and Chinese interests owned 9,199,000 hectares of Australia's agricultural land. This will likely increase. It must be closely watched.
I've just visited Canberra and my return to Perth has only confirmed how shabby Canberra looks. It is understandable the reason for some shabbiness, but when large directional signs by the roadsides are in such a state of disrepair they can't be read in some instances, something is very amiss.
Geoff LeCouteur says we should ban all things Russian (Letters, November 23). I hope this doesn't mean that my preferred afternoon draught, Russian Caravan tea, will disappear from supermarket shelves again.
Full marks to ACT Transport Minister Chris Steele for choosing the most inopportune time to close roads in Canberra City. He chose to close roads on December 15; perfect timing to create maximum inconvenience for city traders and motorists. It beggars belief.
"Teal" is the ANU's word of the year. The green-blue hue that evokes images of Australia's gorgeous oceans now creates visions of strong women who value integrity and champion action on climate change. Long may the teal wave continue.
The government's response to the destruction of the Juukan Gorge cave shelters has again brought the vandalism into the news. These shelters were used continuously for 46,000 years ago. They are more than 10 times as old as the Pyramids and Stonehenge.
Does the traditional English puppet show Punch and Judy glorify domestic violence?
