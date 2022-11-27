The Canberra Times
Urgent action is needed to protect the Kokoda memorial

Letters to the Editor
November 28 2022
The positioning of the Leopard tank installed outside the former Canberra Services Club 10 years ago in 2012 is unfortunate. Picture by Karleen Minney.

Over the years since the 2011 fire that destroyed the Canberra Services Club site at Manuka, The Canberra Times has carried many letters (including my own) calling for proper care of the long-neglected Kokoda memorial on Canberra Avenue.

