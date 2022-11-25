Whether you think the Skywhale is the daftest idea since the left-handed teapot or a work of art worthy of Leonardo, you can't doubt the thrill of seeing her take off at 6.23am on a brisk Saturday morning to rise majestically over Lake Burley Griffin.
The launch of the bosomy balloon and her male partner, Skywhalepapa, were part of the 40th birthday celebrations of the National Gallery of Australia, which commissioned the first of the flying sculptures to celebrate Canberra's centenary in 2013.
The latest flight went smoothly.
"It's a nice calm day and because Canberra is in a bowl on top of a hill, the air sinks and becomes calm in the basin," crew chief Justin Galbraith said.
The two balloons, created by Patricia Piccinini, ascended gracefully and then drifted sedately around the western end of Lake Burley Griffin to land in the Botanic Gardens.
"It's the spectacle of the aircraft. The roar of the flame and the heat of the burner," Justin Galbraith said. "But once you're in the air, it's the serenity of the flight."
"Serenity" is not the first word to spring to mind for the way the inflatable sculptures were first greeted.
"Terrifyingly nipply" was one description of the five breasts which hang from each side of the balloon.
"A giant turtle with breasts" and "the Hindenboob" were two more descriptions.
Others greeted it as imaginative and spectacular. It toured to Brazil, Ireland and Japan.
READ MORE:
The New York Times said: "Songs have been written about it, cakes made in its shape, and several people have contacted Ms. Piccinini to tell her they have tattooed the creature onto their bodies."
Some praised the $300,000 flying sculpture because it showed that Canberra wasn't boring.
Boring Canberra wasn't this Saturday morning with the sculptures - and a hint of summer - in the clear air.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.