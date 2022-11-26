Fire breaks out in dry paddock car park at Spilt Milk music festival

The giant Spilt Milk concert at Exhibition Park got off to a fiery start on Saturday when a number of cars caught on fire inside the northern paddock off Old Well Station Road at Kenny.
The blaze was extinguished but at least four cars were significantly damaged.
The cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed however it appears that the hot exhaust system of a car parked on a freshly slashed paddock of drying grass could have been the trigger point.
The fire started around 2.20pm and spread quickly to other vehicles inside the densely packed car park which held thousands of vehicles in several rows.
Fire crews and police were in attendance but the Emergency Services Agency's pumper was unable to get close to the fire because of the number of vehicles in the carpark and the potential for it to spread quickly.
Police, the ACT's fire brigade and the Rural Fire Service attended the scene.
The Emergency Services Agency issued an advice level warning for grass and bush fire at Old Well Station Road just after 3pm.
Thousands of people bought tickets to the concert at Exhibition Park, and the northern car park was almost full to capacity when the fire broke out.
Exhibition Park's northern car park had been slashed earlier in the week and the dry grass left in low rows in preparation for the large crowds, with many concert goers travelling down from the greater Sydney area.
Spilt Milk is the first major concert of the summer to be held in Canberra and features such artists as Flume and G Flip.
More to come.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
