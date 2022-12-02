Trish (Margaret Qualley) came to Nicaragua to report on the plight of refugees but now cannot interest her editor back in the US in any more of her pieces. It seems she arrived in the country full of idealism and keen to make a difference, but now her press card is invalidated. As a result, her passport has been confiscated by the police and she is stuck in a place that has the "exact dimensions of hell" staying on at the whim of a lecherous officer, Subteniente (Nick Romano). If a friend or two in high places, like an elderly vice minister, was able to help her in the past, they can no longer.