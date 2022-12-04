The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

ACT government must do more to help Canberra renters

By Joel Dignam
December 5 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra renters need better protections. Picture by Graham Tidy

This week, the ACT government introduced its latest bill to reform tenancy laws.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.