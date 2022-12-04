The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

As you prepare for Carols by Candlelight, what are your favourites?

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
December 5 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woden Valley Youth Choir members at the launch of The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight. Picture by James Croucher

How did Good King Wenceslas like his pizza? Deep pan, crisp and even. OK, it's an oldie and not a goodie - you'll probably find it in a cracker, where it belongs. However, it's a reminder that 'tis the season for carols and other Christmas music. Hallelujah! say I. Some Christmas music is too good to confine to December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.