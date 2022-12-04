Always ensure you keep the punctuation and emphasis straight in God Rest You Merry, Gentlemen. The title (and first line) is asking the Almighty to grant said gentlemen - maybe nowadays that should be "gentlefolk?" - happiness and peace. "God rest you, merry gentlemen" (an early variant, but not standard now) sounds like a polite way of telling Christmas party revellers to go to bed. "Rest you merry" is an archaic turn of phrase, but if it was good enough for Shakespeare, it's good enough for me. And I like the juxtaposition of the lyrics and the minor-key music here and in the rapid-fire Carol of the Bells.