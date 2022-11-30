The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Long lines for LEGO as Green Shed's charity sale for Roundabout attracts hundreds

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated December 1 2022 - 5:53am, first published November 30 2022 - 8:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The LEGO was sorted into tubs and then sold by the kilo. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

LEGO lovers queued outside Albert Hall on Wednesday evening, waiting to get their nimble fingers on more than two tonnes of the little bricks on sale inside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.