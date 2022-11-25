The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Roundabout Canberra: Buy some LEGO from the Green Shed's massive sale and help support local families

By Megan Doherty
Updated November 26 2022 - 7:00am, first published 5:30am
Roundabout Canberra worker Di Zivkovich and founder and CEO Hannah Andrevski and Hannah's daughter Sara, 5. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Stepping into headquarters of Roundabout Canberra in an old primary school in Holt, it's obvious some very organised mums have been at work.

