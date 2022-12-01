The Canberra Times
Capital Chemist Calwell a finalist in 2023 Pharmacy of the Year awards

December 2 2022 - 5:30am
The team at Capital Chemist Calwell. Picture supplied

Capital Chemist Calwell is one of six finalists in the 2023 Pharmacy of the Year awards.

