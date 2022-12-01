Capital Chemist Calwell a finalist in 2023 Pharmacy of the Year awards

Capital Chemist Calwell is one of six finalists in the 2023 Pharmacy of the Year awards.
The finalists were announced on Thursday by the Pharmacy Guild of Australia. The other finalists are from Queensland, Victoria and Western Australia.
The winner will be revealed in March during a national conference on the Gold Coast.
Capital Chemist Calwell is co-owned by Lucinda Marks and Elise Thornton.
The chemist provides itself on innovation and responding to community needs.
"We achieve this by asking and by listening," Ms Thornton said.
Its achievements include a dedicated head lice clinic to cater to the large number of school children in the area, a triage system introduced during COVID and the hire of 24-hour monitors for people with heart conditions.
It is also piloting a weekly work-from-home day for pharmacists to keep the workplace flexible.
The Calwell chemist also supports local organisations, from the Men's Shed to a netball team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.