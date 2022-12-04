The other interesting question is: who benefits politically? Even though I am an unashamed lifelong political partisan I don't think this is the important question. However, it seems to me the National Party should benefit, because its declining rural base can be stretched more thinly across its existing area of support. The Greens may benefit, because smaller metropolitan seats may reduce the diluting impact of the suburbs on their inner-city base in some cities. The teal and rural independents may benefit, as they should be able to focus on a slightly smaller and more concentrated area. Between Labor and Liberal, it is impossible to say and unwise to speculate. The changing patterns of support in seats like Bennelong and Tangney make such forecasting meaningless over even the short-run.