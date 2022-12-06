The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Woman dies from meningococcal after attending Canberra Spilt Milk

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated December 6 2022 - 6:12pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young woman who attended the Spilt Milk festival in Canberra and died of meningococcal was a school leaver celebrating the end of Year 12 with friends and waiting for exam results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.