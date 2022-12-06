The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Scott Morrison seeks to use cabinet documents at Robodebt Royal Commission appearance

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated December 6 2022 - 5:27pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister, Scott Morrison, who is due to appear at the Robodebt Royal Commission next Wednesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Former prime minister Scott Morrison will seek to rely on protected cabinet documents during his evidence to the Robodebt Royal Commission, despite private interest immunity preventing such documents to be used.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.