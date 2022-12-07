The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

National Capital Authority and Russian embassy have until March to resolve their differences

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:44pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land allocated to Russia for a new embassy. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Russian embassy has won a stay of execution to the order for it to get off land leased to it by the National Capital Authority.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.