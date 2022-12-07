The Canberra Times
Popular inflatable obstacle course Canberra Aqua Park returns for summer on Lake Burley Griffin with new owner

By Megan Doherty
December 8 2022 - 5:30am
New owner of the Canberra Aqua Park Ben Hawke. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Canberra Aqua Park is back up and running again for summer on Lake Burley Griffin - with a new owner in charge of the inflatable obstacle course.

