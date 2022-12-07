The Canberra Aqua Park is back up and running again for summer on Lake Burley Griffin - with a new owner in charge of the inflatable obstacle course.
Former Belconnen butcher Ben Hawke is enjoying the great outdoors as his new office after buying the business from Will Yeap.
It's a big change of scenery for the dad-of-three who ran Ben's All Meats at the Belconnen Fresh Food Markets.
"I've been a butcher for the past 30 years," he said.
"Then they knocked the markets down and wanted us to sign a lease for two and three years' time and I thought, 'Nup, time for a change'.
"My girls work down here and I was sitting in the carpark and thought to myself, 'How good's this?' and came down and hit Will up and he said 'Yes'."
Mr Hawke said there will be some new additions to the course this summer, which has become a fixture on the Black Mountain peninsula during the warmer months.
He intends to stay open this season until at least the end of March.
And loves every minute of his new job.
"It's totally different. At least I'm not locked in a room any more," he said, with a laugh.
"Every morning I clean [the course] and go over it and make sure everything is good to go.
"It's such a beautiful park here at Black Mountain peninsula. It's got all the parking and the barbecues, it's just such a nice area."
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
