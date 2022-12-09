When you have sensitive skin it can be a constant struggle to find reliable products.
Luckily, there is much more available in the market now than ever before, but this can cause even more stress - how do you know what to trust?
It's always great to have a go-to (or four) on the backburner for when your skin is especially sensitive, red or dry. Always remember that what works for one person, may not work for another.
Balmonds:
This natural skincare brand is well worth the hype. Their range offers solutions for people not just with sensitive skin, but also eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis and rosacea.
One of their best-selling products is Skin Salvation. Free from fragrance and parabens, the balm deeply nourishes and soothes sensitive and dry skin.
Embryolisse:
After long being a cult French product for makeup artists, now everyone can indulge in the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser.
It's a multipurpose product being a moisturiser, primer, hydrating mask and cleanser, and is especially kind to sensitive skin. Paraben free, it boosts tired and dehydrated skin, while having a supple base for makeup.
Weleda:
A thick and creamy blend of plant oils, beeswax, chamomile and calendula, Weleda Skin Food is the moisturiser for you if you're after that glazed donut look. It's also a great product for slugging!
Adored by eczema sufferers, it intensely moisturises those rough patches, leaving your skin soft and soothed.
Avène:
Their Cicalfate + Restorative Protective Cream is a product which has gained a lot of traction recently after being used by Hailey Bieber to soothe her irritated skin.
The affordable French cream helps repairs damaged skin within 48 hours, and instantly soothes upon application.
