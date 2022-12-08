Samantha says: "My dad was the meat and potatoes man. Every day! When he took off on business trips, Mum would make the spaghetti, the stir fry, anything other than meat and potatoes. Funnily enough, as he got older, he began trying new things and I became the meat and potatoes lady. Now I eat a lot of different foods but still lean towards the general favourites, Chinese, Indian, etc. The worst thing I was ever asked to eat was fried zucchini on toast. I must have been six and still remember it 45 years later. Never again!"