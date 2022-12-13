Make sure the machinery and you are ready for the journey

I was talking to a local towie recently and asked if they get busy around the summer holidays.
The obvious answer was yes, but I was interested in the causes.
The first answer was having more than one flat tyre at a time, possibly because it also happened to be the reason I had called upon their services.
A few callouts are accidents, but this is a regional area so there are probably not as many as there are in the suburbs or the cities.
The biggest one was breakdowns, especially in the heat. And that applied to trucks as much as it did to holidaymakers hauling their accommodation everywhere or even just regular cars trying to make it from A to B.
So, if you're planning to drive yourself somewhere these holidays, make sure your vehicle has been thoroughly checked in the recent past.
If you're the kind of person who outsources that task (and most do) there are also still a few things you can give a visual once-over yourself before departing, to reduce the chances you'll need rescuing yourself.
First though, it's worth mentioning that the organic cargo needs to be your top priority. You never know when a corridor you were planning on using will be completely blocked so ensure you have drinking water at the very least (and parents of little ones will always be very prepared for any of their needs whenever they leave the house).
Leaks are never a good sign. If you're leaving stains where you park, find out why. Not only can leaks get worse suddenly, that's also less of that fluid or lubricant in the system it's supposed to operate in, which is clearly suboptimal.
You should also know how to check your fluid levels (I feel like this should be part of driving tests, along with safely changing a tyre, but I digress).
Under the bonnet some of the things you can have a look at for yourself include hoses, belts and cables. A visual check is far from rigorous or scientific, but if there are bulges, tears, chunks missing or other obvious signs of poor condition, ignoring them is not a good strategy.
Check your tyres (and don't forget the spare). Have a look at the tread to ensure the wear is acceptable, and you should be regularly measuring the pressure, but if you keep having to top up one in particular then you know it's got a slow leak somewhere. It could be just the internals of the valve, but it could also be a nail or something else that's punctured the tyre and still sort-of plugging the hole. You definitely want to address that before it becomes a flat.
There are also other things that it helps to be always paying attention to, so as to recognise any early warning signs of trouble.
Are there new noises? It may just be a new nuisance in the interior, but if it's mechanical then it needs to be investigated.
Has it become difficult to start? If it's slow to turn over when cold, that may be the battery. If it's slow or otherwise reluctant to crank when hot, that's more likely the starter motor. If it cranks fine but won't fire easily, that's something to do with the engine (or the fuel or spark system).
Where does the temperature gauge normally sit, where is it safe for this vehicle, and where is it pointing as you drive now? Noticing it running hot and easing off is the first thing that can help you avoid becoming stranded.
There are smaller signs to notice too that should be investigated before relying on it for a big journey.
Is it running and idling smoothly or is it underpowered or running rough? And if you've been ignoring these as quirks, now is the time to stop ignoring them.
Does it drive straight, and brake straight, or is it pulling to one side. It could be anything from brake issues to worn suspension to uneven tyre pressures, but whatever it is it needs to be rectified.
And how about that trailer or caravan you plan to haul? That too should have received similar love and attention lately, with anything from wheel bearings to brakes, tyres, suspension and lighting being potential reliability or safety issues that you want to prevent if you possibly can.
