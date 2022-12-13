Make sure the machinery and you are ready for the journey

Check your tyres (and don't forget the spare). Have a look at the tread to ensure the wear is acceptable, and you should be regularly measuring the pressure, but if you keep having to top up one in particular then you know it's got a slow leak somewhere. It could be just the internals of the valve, but it could also be a nail or something else that's punctured the tyre and still sort-of plugging the hole. You definitely want to address that before it becomes a flat.