'Things have to change', Tanya Plibersek announces environmental law overhaul, new EPA

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated December 8 2022 - 11:31am, first published 10:25am
Tanya Plibersek, Minister for Environment and Water. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Albanese government has committed to change Australia's "broken" environmental laws and reverse the decline of Australia's environment by introducing clearer national environmental standards and a federal Environment Protection Agency with enforcement powers.

