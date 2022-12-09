Sue recalls her encounters with an echidna: "I used to own a fishing lodge at Old Adaminaby, NSW. It is a really lovely location. I had taken a friend with me one weekend as she rarely managed to leave Canberra and we caught sight of the echidna which resides under the house as it scurried away down the hill. She had never seen an echidna. 'Do they really have those cutesy eyes you see in paintings?' she asked. You can't really tell that from behind, which is all we had seen of it. But on the way back home, before we even got to the highway, I pulled over to the side of the road because - big build up please - there was an echidna waddling towards us, and this time my friend was able to see the echidna front on, cutesy eyes and all."