Angry? You have no idea. The kid bristled with resentment. He wore a permanent sneer on his face and his white-knuckled fists always seemed clenched. He didn't hate the world but he despised those who controlled it. Idiots, all of them.
Grew long hair and pierced his ear because it made his parents uncomfortable. Smoked. Didn't like the way beer made him burp but loved the buzz it gave him. Pinned badges on his school uniform calling for whales to be saved and uranium mining to end because it annoyed the principal and afternoon detentions gave him the martyrdom he craved.
He was 16 years old and he seethed over the injustice of it all - the plundering of earth's limited resources, the destruction of natural habitat, the unfairness of paying adult prices at the movies, the frustration of being taught to passionately kiss by that big-breasted girl down the street who, despite his constant declarations of undying love, stubbornly refused to proceed to second and third base.
He was smug, sanctimonious and insufferable. Can't say he's matured that much over the past 40-odd years, either. But surely giving him the right to vote back then wouldn't have hurt. Might have helped lighten the unbearable weight of that chip on my young shoulder.
But it was the 1970s. The minimum Australian voting age had, incredibly, only just been reduced from 21 to 18. For decades it had been perfectly reasonable to send young kids to war and return them home in body bags without ever having had a say in the democracy they supposedly died defending.
Now a debate is underway to lower the voting age to 16. The Greens and Independent MP Monique Ryan will take up the cudgels early next year on behalf of Australia's estimated 600,000 16 and 17-year-olds.
A successful parliamentary bill would make it mandatory for them to vote, but without the threat of a fine if they failed to do so.
Because it's all about politics, self-interest is naturally at work here. Younger people, traditionally more liberal and determined to right the world's wrongs, are still years from discovering how time grinds away at idealism the way wind and rain wears down stone.
The sudden influx of more than half a million new voters would be a significant boost for the current wave of teal independents and Greens. Labor, too, could experience a fillip. But don't count on support for the proposed bill from the conservative parties, still trying to process the yawning gulf between their policies and the attitudes of middle Australia.
It's not difficult to understand. Much of the shift in Australia's attitude toward climate change has been driven not by political and business leaders but by a vocal and heavily invested young generation. Aided by the speed and influence of social media, it was their passion that dragged an older generation toward a greater understanding about the threat of global warming.
Expect the arguments against lowering the voting age to replicate those in 1973 when the Whitlam government gave 18-year-olds the vote. Immature teenage brains are still forming, it will be explained. It's why we don't allow them to purchase alcohol. The young are too prone to peer pressure. They lack real-life experience. They are susceptible to outside influences and naive about our political system.
You could say much the same thing about any age group of voters in this country given the dramatic and well-recorded decline in the public's faith in our political system in recent years.
Wouldn't giving younger people a vote heighten their awareness and interest in national affairs? The evidence from the growing number of nations that already give adolescents a vote is overwhelmingly positive. The Scottish independence referendum eight years ago saw more 16 and 17-year-olds vote than those two and three years older.
We already lay plenty of responsibility on those who are 16. Most states recognise that age as mature enough to decide when to have sex and even start a family. They can get behind the steering wheel of a 1500kg vehicle and enlist in the military. They can leave school, get a job and pay taxes (more than $50 million in direct tax revenue is generated by those under 18).
It wasn't until the start of the 20th century that women were finally allowed to vote. It took until 1984 before Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were welcomed into our compulsory voting system.
It's time we gave the same opportunity to our 16 and 17-year-olds while they're still young enough to believe they can change the world.
At the very least it might make them easier to live with.
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
