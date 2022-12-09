The Canberra Times
Review | National Opera and the Canberra Symphony Orchestra's staging of Handel's Alcina very good indeed

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated December 9 2022 - 4:22pm, first published 3:30pm
Emotions run high in the National Opera's performance of Handel's Alcina. Picture supplied

The music sparkles in Handel's opera Alcina at Llewellyn Hall in the ANU. The cast do it justice. There's not a weak link in an ensemble of very high quality voices. The Canberra Symphony Orchestra is a tight band, well-directed to underpin a coherent production of a difficult work.

