The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Amanda Vanstone | Added glare on Bruce Lehrmann sexual assault trial only added to pressure on all parties

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Does anybody care about Bruce Lehrmann's life? Not at all? Would you care if an enraged activist ran him over? Surely no-one would think that was OK.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Vanstone

Amanda Vanstone

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.