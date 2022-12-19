You're able to order oysters ($7 each) and scallops ($8 each) individually, so we mix it up a little and get a couple of each. The scallops with coriander and hazelnut butter are apparently on the menu of all his restaurants and you can see why. They're perfectly cooked, just a little firm, the butter is rich, offset by the coriander. The oysters are from the Shoalhaven region, plump and full of the sea as all good oysters should be.