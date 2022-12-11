The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Nicholas Stuart | Can Anthony Albanese solve these real problems for Australia's future?

Nicholas Stuart
By Nicholas Stuart
Updated December 12 2022 - 7:24am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Anthony Albanese be able to stop looking inwards and start solving the country's real problems? Picture Getty Images

Reading the news is like watching the choppy surface of the ocean: you see the fury of the breakers and the crash of the waves. Focus on the noise, however, and it's all too easy to miss what's going on underneath: the deep rip of the undertow; the massive pull of the tide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Stuart

Nicholas Stuart

Columnist

Nicholas Stuart is a Canberra writer.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.