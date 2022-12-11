The amazing thing is that we all pretend to be surprised when it does eventually crash: we act as if this is somehow not embedded in the very design of our economic model. Our economic policies are trapped in a vortex of despair and the only way to escape this is to identify the problems and tackle them head on. That will require enormous courage. A basic rule of politics is not to mention a problem until you have a solution. The difficulty with this approach is that until issues are articulated they can't be put on the agenda, and until that happens we will never find effective solutions.