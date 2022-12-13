The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

George Housakos | Regional Australia can play a greater role in easing the nation's housing crisis

By George Housakos
December 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's housing crisis is not confined to capital cities. In regional areas, housing stress is just as urgent and damaging, hurting individuals and communities, and biting businesses by intensifying a critical shortage of labour and skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.