The somewhat quirky and not fully resolved space of the Strathnairn Woolshed Gallery has been the venue for several memorable exhibitions and, this year, of the creative duo David Jensz and Wendy Teakel. Although the two artists have maintained an independent practice despite their many decades of cohabitation, the show hinted at certain areas of cross-fertilisation. It also, for the first time as far as I am aware, brought to the fore Jensz's powerful monumental drawings.