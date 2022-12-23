The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Canberra galleries were back in business in 2022 with some impressive shows

By Sasha Grishin
December 24 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Shakespeare, circa 1600-1610, by John Taylor; Amy-Blue (Amy Winehouse), 2011, by Marlene Dumas. Pictures supplied

Has the Canberra visual art scene developed long COVID?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.