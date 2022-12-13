The Canberra Times
The APS is not fearless, independent and non partisan anymore

By Letters to the Editor
December 14 2022 - 5:45am
Anthony Albanese and Bill Shorten have been saying that the 'robodebt' scheme was taking money from people illegally for years. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

The "robodebt" tale is uncovering a deeper sin within the APS. That is that while it claims one should be frank and fearless, when it comes to the crunch nobody is. This is why nobody trusts the government nor the APS.

