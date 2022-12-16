A luxury new-build home in the NSW Southern Highlands has hit the market with a price tag of $7 million-plus, or $1 million if you're open to sharing the property with up to seven others.
Known as Poppaea, the five-bedroom, farmhouse-style property at 22 Nero Street, Mittagong sits on just shy of one acre of land on Mount Gibraltar.
Developed by Carlton Real Estate Developments, the build has been well-documented since it began in 2021.
A camera crew has even followed the process as part of a new reality television show due to air in 2023.
The home is centred around a large open-plan living and dining area with a 7.2-metre-high ceiling and trusses made from railway bridge timbers dating back to 1882.
Off the kitchen is a butler's pantry with a servery to the outdoor terrace, plus a 450-bottle wine room.
One of the five bedrooms is a self-contained studio, while a cottage sits at the rear of the property ideal for a home office or art studio.
The team behind the build included registered architect Kathy Barnsley, design firms De Saxe Design and Tempest Landscapes and builder Palm Built Homes.
Buyers are being sought through a traditional sales listing with Carlton Real Estate Mittagong, while another platform is also offering the property for sale as a co-share arrangement.
Launched in 2022, digital platform Ko facilitates co-ownership of luxury holiday homes by selling one-eighth stakes in the properties.
The group has partnered with buyers' agency Propertybuyer to source high-end Australian properties for the platform.
Propertybuyer CEO Rich Harvey said the premise is similar to yacht syndication.
"Often people want to have an ownership of a yacht, but they don't want to own it 100 per cent," he said.
"So the same idea is being applied here. It just [offers] much more affordable access to ordinary Australians to be able to own a high-quality property."
Mr Harvey said it works by dividing the property into eight portions which are held in a unit trust. The seller of the property can decide how many units they'd like to sell or retain ownership of.
But the property is also for sale via the traditional listing method, with agents Mark Walters and Jenny Bailey from Carlton Real Estate Mittagong leading the campaign.
The current price guide is $7 million to $7.5 million.
Mr Walters said the property has received significant interest - including from Canberra - since it launched in late November.
"I've got a gentleman who's quite interested that I talked to a couple of days ago from Canberra who consults to the government," he said.
The home has been styled with $252,000 worth of furniture from Coco Republic, which can be included in the sale for $170,000.
It's one of more than 20 homes Carlton Real Estate Developments is constructing in the area, all between $4 million and $5 million to build.
Development director Simon Pikkat said the team had already received about 450 buyer inquiries for the Mittagong house and at least 60 people at each open home.
"It's not very often that houses of this calibre open to the public, so a lot of people are coming through just to have a sticky beak," he said.
The median sales price for Mittagong homes was $1.15 million in September 2022, up from $885,000 the year prior, CoreLogic records show.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
