The owner of Civic's popular food hall Verity Lane Market is eyeing an expansion after purchasing an adjoining space in the Sydney Building for $1.125 million.
The property at 106 Alinga Street, City is currently tenanted on the first floor by the Church of Scientology, while the ground floor is vacant.
Phillip Keir, who owns and operates Verity Lane Market next door, purchased the property at an auction on December 7.
Mr Keir said he was excited to enhance and expand the food hall into the new space.
"I definitely have plans to upgrade it, it's one of the entrance ways into Verity Lane," he said.
While there were no formal plans yet, his early thoughts were for a full-service restaurant.
"We'll be taking it to a different level and it will probably be full-service and separated from Verity Lane itself, which is more casual.
"So we're just wanting to enhance the offerings in the whole precinct."
Across the two floors, the property spans 269 square metres of net lettable area.
According to the real estate listing, the Church Of Scientology is leasing the first floor space on a monthly ongoing basis at $2773 per month.
Mr Keir said no decision had been made on the how long the tenancy would continue.
Verity Lane Market opened in the Sydney Building in late 2020 and comprises a mix of food outlets and bars, including Dear Prudence and Brew Nation.
The precinct was named after Verity Hewitt who opened one of Canberra's first bookstores in the Sydney Building in 1938.
Mr Keir said he hoped to incorporate the history of 106 Alinga Street in the future venture.
"It was built as a separate piece, it was built in 1927, so it's quite independent to the rest," he said.
"I've yet to find out what the first use of that building was, which is obviously going to be part of my research, but they were usually built for bank offices downstairs and upstairs was usually for the bank manager.
"We're just really keen to open up the windows and get things looking like they're part of the broader precinct."
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
The property was a deceased estate sale, led by Ray White Commercial Canberra agent Steven Shang.
Mr Shang said the property attracted about 20 inquiries and two bidders on auction day.
"We had a good amount of inquiries during the market campaign," he said.
"We received a lot of feedback from those interested parties and I think the final result is reflective of the current market condition and it is a good price."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.