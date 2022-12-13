The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mixed use development on heritage-listed Forestry School site in Yarralumla faces next test

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated December 13 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Up to 300 units will be built on the site, which includes the heritage-listed Australian Forestry School building.

The federal environment department will scrutinise the proposed development of a heritage-listed former CSIRO site in Yarralumla before up to 300 apartments can be built.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.