The federal environment department will scrutinise the proposed development of a heritage-listed former CSIRO site in Yarralumla before up to 300 apartments can be built.
Oakstand Property Group, on behalf of Gunyar Pty Ltd, plans to develop a mixed-use precinct on the 10.4 hectare block, home to the heritage-registered Forestry School building.
The plans detail the construction of between 250-300 apartment units, a small boutique hotel, aged care facility, and commercial offices.
The proposal is still being considered by the National Capital Authority, after an earlier iteration was knocked back last year over concerns the buildings would up to five storeys.
The revised plans indicate most of the buildings will stand at three storeys, with an attic.
But the presence of the Golden Sun Moth, listed as a vulnerable species, on the land also means the development needs to be greenlit by the federal environment department in order to progress.
Two small patches of low-quality moth habitat were found, an ecological report prepared for the developer by Capital Ecology stated.
In 2019, 10 male Golden Sun Moths were recorded across four surveys on 0.55 hectares of the land, though no female or pupal cases were identified.
READ MORE:
The developer wants to preserve 60 per cent of the habitat, but permanently remove the remaining 0.22 hectares. The report said this is unlikely to impact the species.
"Given the degraded state of the habitat, the small-scale nature of the impact, and the likely non-development scenario, the proposed action is unlikely to reduce the long-term viability of the Golden Sun Moth in the locality."
The historic site housed the Australian Forestry School between 1927 and 1964 was sold to Gunyar Pty Ltd in June 2002.
The CSIRO retained a 20-year lease for use of the land, which expired this year.
While the crown lease is held by the Gunyar trust, the beneficiary is the beneficiary is the Shepherd Foundation, a charity that helps children with hearing loss.
The master plan for the site was developed in 2020, and an application to amend the National Capital Plan to allow for the development has been lodged with the NCA.
Documents submitted to the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water are available here, with public responses to this application open until December 21.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.