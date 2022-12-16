The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Call for welfare boycott over Macklin appointment to Economic Inclusion Committee

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
December 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Gillard and Rudd Minister Jenny Macklin in 2010. Picture by Karleen Minney

The Albanese government's move to appoint former deputy Labor leader Jenny Macklin as the chair of the new independent advisory body into the welfare system has fallen flat, with the Antipoverty Centre calling for a boycott.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.