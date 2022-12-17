The Canberra Times
Former Raiders captain Terry Campese steps forward to run for Labor in Monaro at NSW election

Jasper Lindell
Updated December 17 2022 - 6:47pm, first published 5:50pm
Terry Campese, who confirmed he would seek preselection for Labor to run in Monaro at the NSW election. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Former Canberra Raiders captain Terry Campese has put his hand up to run as a Labor candidate at next year's NSW state election.

