Former Canberra Raiders captain Terry Campese has put his hand up to run as a Labor candidate at next year's NSW state election.
Mr Campese will stand for preselection as the party's candidate for the seat of Monaro, which covers an area from Queanbeyan to the Victorian border.
The 38-year-old was born in Queanbeyan and played for the Canberra Raiders for a decade from 2004.
Mr Campese confirmed he would stand for preselection when reached by The Canberra Times on Saturday afternoon.
"I'm born and bred in Queanbeyan and the Monaro region," he earlier told The Daily Telegraph, saying it was time for a "fresh start" for Monaro.
"While I am proud to have represented our region, the state and Australia as a professional football player, the most important work I've done is as a community worker and with the Terry Campese Foundation."
The Terry Campese Foundation was established in 2012 and Mr Campese has served as the captain-coach of the Queanbeyan Blues since 2017.
Mr Campese is expected to hold a press conference with NSW Labor leader Chris Minns on Sunday.
Mr Minns told The Daily Telegraph Mr Campese was "an outstanding individual".
"Terry knows what the people of Monaro and Queanbeyan need in terms of service delivery and support, because he listens and delivers for them as a community worker each and every day," Mr Minns said.
"I am delighted that Terry has put his hand to take his community service to the next level, in public office."
Monaro is currently held by the Nationals' Nichole Overall, who was elected in a February 2022 state by-election following the resignation of former Nationals leader John Barilaro.
The seat was last held by Labor between 2003 and 2011, when Steve Whan was the representative.
Mr Campese in 2017 ran for a position on the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, on a ticket led by now mayor Kenrick Winchester.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
