South Coast tourism operators were gearing up for the busiest time of the year this week as Canberrans finish work and flock to the beach.
The Parsons and O'Brien families had gotten in early, setting up camp at Bermagui ahead of the Christmas countdown.
With the beach, bars and blue pool all within walking distance of Reflections Holiday Park, the Aranda and Kaleen families were getting a head start on the school holidays.
Jo O'Brien said they planned to visit the smaller townships including Mogo and Tilba, as well as spend time on the beach.
Carly Parsons said Canberra tourists had an opportunity to help support the small businesses still recovering from the Black Summer bushfires.
"I think it's really important we get out and do that," she said. "You want to give them support."
Reflections will open six new cabins on Boxing Day to cater to the town's growing popularity, with visitors primarily from the ACT, Victoria and NSW contributing to Bermagui's boom.
The holiday park's Dianne Rees said the town had been getting busier since the start of December.
"After the fires, after COVID, the far South Coast has been really trying to rebuild itself," she said.
Ms Rees said Bermagui entertainment venues had stepped up with live music most nights throughout summer.
"People are wanting to come and eat and enjoy themselves," she said.
"The town's really jumping on board to try and promote those things.
"Basically from Christmas eve we're going to be very, very busy."
Eurobodalla Shire Council Tourism Manager Oliver Batten said this summer would see the return of some major events to the coast, including the Red Hot Summer Tour and the George Bass Surfboat Marathon in January.
He said the Batemans Bay's aquatic centre opened earlier this year, Bay Pavilions, was expected to be popular with families.
Observation Point, which overlooks the beach at Batehaven and out to Snapper Island, will reopen on Christmas Eve, Mr Batten said.
The upgraded lookout will become the northern gateway to a 14.5 kilometre walking trail linking Batehaven and McKenzies Beach when the project is complete in 2024.
He said high visitation over summer was crucial for the tourism sector, one of Eurobodalla's biggest industries.
"This will provide a healthy boost to the local economy, allow some of our new operators to experience the bumper season and put us back on track to operating at pre-bushfire, COVID and flood levels," he said.
January bookings were reportedly down in the Shoalhaven Local Government Area, which takes in Mollymook, Ulladulla and Bawley Point.
Acting Tourism Manager Kate Selig said increased cost of living, competition from other destinations and short booking windows were all contributing.
"The last few years have been a roller coaster with tourism businesses being forced to regularly open, then close and adapt to a changing tourism environment.
"A normal summer that's not interrupted by a natural disaster or pandemic is what the region really needs," she said.
"If you haven't got plans, jump online and you might be able to snag a last-minute booking in the unspoilt Shoalhaven."
Ms Selig said COVID and the bushfires had seen a $200 million dollar reduction in annual visitor spend for the tourism industry.
She said it was positive to see Shoalaven's tourism sector was back to more than $1 billion in spend this year.
"While signs are looking positive, and people are staying longer and spending more, we are not quite out of the woods yet and this has been another tough year for small tourism businesses," she said.
Further south, Merimbula roads were filling up on Friday with visitors from Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra spending Christmas on the Sapphire Coast.
Rhys Treloar, Bega Valley Shire Council tourism spokesperson, said accommodation providers were reporting strong bookings and the weather looked like it might also show up.
Mr Treloar said Eden's historic Hotel Australiasia had recently reopened after major refurbishments in time for summer.
"We're seeing plenty of business coming back and plenty of tourists visiting," he said.
"I think with that fear of COVID locked down abating we're expecting a really big summer."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
