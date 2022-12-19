The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Christmas Day temperatures set to reach December high at 30 degrees

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated December 19 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warm weather is finally up ahead for the ACT. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Summer is finally on its way to Canberra with near perfect weather forecast to arrive in time for Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.