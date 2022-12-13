A blanket of snow cloaked parts of Kosciuszko National Park on Wednesday morning, as a cold snap continues to keep summer at bay.
Perisher reported 10cm of snow in the morning, posting an accompanying video to its Facebook account spanning fields dusted with white powder and chairlifts iced over in the unseasonable cold.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Reid said a cold front brushing across south-eastern Australia has brought the "nice little white dusting" to Perisher.
Snow could continue tomorrow at Perisher and Thredbo, she said, while the peaks of the Brindabellas may receive a dusting on Wednesday night.
"Then we're not really seeing anything in the sense of more snow," Ms Reid said.
"There'll be frostiness, chilly mornings, but in terms of any more snow, we're not looking at anything beyond the next day or two really."
Morning temperatures in Canberra over the coming days will plummet to five to six degrees, compared to average temperatures of 12 degrees at this time of year.
"We're looking at October temperatures at the moment [in December]."
And when will summer begin to peek through?
With the ACT is track to record its coldest December yet, temperatures won't warm by much, but will climb back to over 20 degrees by the weekend, and up to 23 next Tuesday.
"We're still not looking at significant numbers of warmth but it will feel warmer than today when we're looking at 17," Ms Reid said.
"But it's all relative ... so even by the time we get up to our relative warmth on Tuesday, that's still several degrees below the average for Canberra."
Miriam Webber
