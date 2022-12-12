The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Christmas recipes from Damien Coulthard, Tom Walton, Sophie Hansen and Katherine Sabbath

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
December 13 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katherine Sabbath's Chocolate Christmas surprise cake is a showstopper. Picture by Jeremy Simons

There's no need to scour through your cookbooks looking for Christmas recipes. We've pulled together a four-course meal from four of our favourite books of the year. From a simple cob loaf given a native twist, to some fresh seafood, a traditional turkey and a showstopper dessert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.