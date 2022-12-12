There's no need to scour through your cookbooks looking for Christmas recipes. We've pulled together a four-course meal from four of our favourite books of the year. From a simple cob loaf given a native twist, to some fresh seafood, a traditional turkey and a showstopper dessert.
Christmas dinner sorted.
A cob is a very Australian kind of dish, but what better way to make it extra Aussie than by using First Nations ingredients? We add saltbush, then rather than spinach we use warrigal greens, but you can also use bower spinach - both are a stunning bright green, nutritious and easy to grow.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat oven to 160C. Cut the top off the loaf (reserve), then pull out the bread from the centre, leaving a 2cm shell. Tear or chop bread into coarse pieces.
2. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add spring onion and bacon and cook, stirring, for five minutes or until bacon is browned and onion has softened. Add greens and toss quickly until wilted. Remove from the heat.
3. Add chives to frying pan, stir in cream cheese, then add cream, sour cream and cheddar and stir to combine. Season with salt and ground pepperberry.
4. Spoon dip mixture into cob shell. Arrange lid, bread pieces and sliced baguette in a single layer on a baking tray around loaf. Bake for 20 minutes or until lightly toasted. Top dip with herbs, replace lid and serve warm.
Serves 4-6.
Substitution options:
Saltbush: karkalla, seablite, samphire, capers or caper leaves
Warrigal greens: bower spinach or spinach
Nothing screams summer like a plate of grilled prawns. The spicy zhoug works a treat against the sweetness of the seafood, with the sumac yoghurt offering some cool respite.
Ingredients
Method
1. To butterfly the prawns, lay them flat on their side and use the tip of a sharp knife to make an incision from head to tail, through the belly side, being careful not to cut all the way to the back. Use the tip of your knife to carefully remove the vein.
2. To score the squid, cut the squid tubes open and, using the tip of a sharp knife, make shallow crisscross incisions to create diamond patterns.
3. Place the butterflied prawns in a shallow bowl and place the squid in a separate bowl. Season both with salt and pepper and divide the zhoug and olive oil between each, tossing gently to coat. Cover and place both bowls in the fridge for 30-60 minutes to marinate.
4. Preheat a barbecue or char-grill pan to high and grill the prawns, shell-side down, for two minutes, then flip and cook for 20 seconds. Remove from the heat and allow to rest while you cook the squid.
5. Cook the squid, scored-side down, for four minutes, turning halfway, until curled and charred. Allow to rest for one minute.
6. Serve the prawns and squid with some sumac yoghurt and the lemon wedges.
Serves 4.
Pro tip: Prepare and marinate the prawns up to two hours in advance. I suggest splitting and grilling the prawns in their shells, which protects them during cooking, but you could easily peel and devein them if you prefer, and leave their heads and tails intact for great presentation.
Note: You could also slice the cooked squid thickly before serving, if you prefer.
Every culture has their own green sauce but for me, zhoug has the edge, thanks to the unique addition of cardamom. This Middle Eastern version of chimichurri, if you will, injects a huge burst of flavour into dishes and - with help from your trusty blender or food processor - is ready in 5 minutes. Have this in the fridge and you will use it for everything from marinating and dressing veggies and fish, to swirling through soups or spooning into tacos, wraps or sandwiches. It also gives hummus and yoghurt a great kick. The heat from the chilli mellows over time but if you want it a little milder, remove the seeds from the chilli beforehand.
Ingredients
Method
1. Place the herbs, chilli, spices, salt, lemon juice and half the olive oil in a blender or food processor and blend to chop the herbs and chilli, then increase the speed to finely chop everything.
2. Add the remaining olive oil and pulse to combine, leaving some texture remaining. Transfer to an airtight container or jar and store in the fridge for up to one week.
Makes 250ml.
This is the perfect no-fuss, make-ahead sauce to have on standby in the fridge. Sumac has such a wonderfully fresh, fragrant, slightly sour flavour that really livens up dressings, salads and fish. You'll find so many uses for this sauce. You could also thin it out with water and drizzle it over salads. Try stirring through some chopped fresh mint and grated cucumber and serving it as a dip.
Ingredients
Method
1. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and season to taste. Transfer to an airtight container or jar and store in the fridge for up to one week.
Makes 480g.
Turkey is a fairly new addition to our family Christmas table, but a very welcome one. I don't tackle a whole turkey - my oven isn't big enough, but also it feels a bit too daunting an undertaking on a day that's busy enough already. We serve it with a simple potato bake, often a ham and a big green salad.
Ingredients
Spice rub:
Stuffing:
Method
1. For the spice rub, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and stir to make a paste. Set aside while you make the stuffing.
2. For the stuffing, melt the butter in a large heavy-based saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook the onion for about 10 minutes or until completely softened.
3. Meanwhile, toast the walnuts in a dry frying pan over medium heat for about five minutes or until they are crunchy and golden. Remove from the heat and use a sturdy glass to bash the walnuts around and break them into small pieces (or transfer them to a board and roughly chop).
4. Put the breadcrumbs in a bowl, tip in the onion and leave to cool for a few minutes.
5. Chop the sage and rosemary with the garlic, salt and pepper, creating a herby paste. Add the paste to the breadcrumbs and onion, then add the egg and chopped walnuts and gently stir to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Pop the stuffing into the fridge to cool while you get everything else ready to roll ... literally!
6. Lay the turkey breast out flat and rub it inside and out with the spice rub. Spread the stuffing over the turkey and roll it up into a football shape, then tightly tie it together with kitchen string. At this point you can cook the turkey, or cover it with a damp tea towel and place it in the fridge, ready to cook tomorrow or the day after.
7. Preheat the oven to 160C. Place the turkey in a roasting tin. Pour 250ml of the dark chicken stock into the tin, drizzle the turkey with a little olive oil and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. Roast for two hours, basting with the pan juices halfway through (baste it more often if you can - the more basting, the better). Transfer the turkey to a carving tray to rest.
8. Pour the pan juices into a saucepan and scrape in any bits stuck on the bottom of the roasting tin. Add the remaining 250ml of chicken stock. Cook over high heat until the mixture has reduced by half into a thick, delicious jus. Stir in the plum jam or quince paste and do a taste check - does it need more sweetness, salt or maybe acidity? Adjust to taste and then keep warm until needed.
9. Carve the turkey and pour the hot jus over the top. Serve immediately (or as quickly as you can get your crowd to the table).
Serves 8-10.
This whimsical cake is an irresistibly attractive centrepiece for Christmas Day celebrations. The chocolate bauble decorations are filled with surprise treats and designed to be smashed open; it's super delightful for kids (I shriek with glee too!). I like to make extra chocolate baubles to decorate the table or to give as gifts. When stored properly they can be made weeks ahead of time, which should hopefully save you some stress in the lead-up to any Christmas party prep. I use my trusty chocolate mudcake recipe here as it holds up in all weather conditions and stays moist for days, but you can also use any other sturdy cake, such as caramel mudcake or white chocolate mudcake.
Ingredients
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 160C fan-forced. Grease five 18cm single layer round cake tins and line the base of each with baking paper.
2. Combine the butter, dark chocolate, hot water, cocoa, coffee and vanilla in a medium saucepan. Heat over low heat, whisking constantly, until smooth and well combined. Remove from the heat and set aside until the mixture is lukewarm.
3. Using a hand-held mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the sugar and eggs on high speed for two minutes, or until pale and creamy. Whisk in the chocolate mixture until well combined. Add the flour and whisk again.
4. Divide the mixture equally between the cake tins and bake for 20-25 minutes (rotating the tins halfway through baking if needed), or until a wooden skewer inserted into the centre of each cake comes out almost clean. (The centre of your mudcakes will still be quite sticky, almost gooey, but will come together once cooled.)
5. Remove the cakes from the oven and allow to cool completely in the tins. Once cooled, remove the cakes from the tins, cover and set aside until it's time to assemble the cake.
Ingredients
Method
1. Put the chocolate in a clean, dry, heatproof bowl over a saucepan of just-simmering water (the water should not touch the base of the bowl). Gently stir with a silicone spatula until melted. (If using couverture chocolate, temper the chocolate as per the manufacturer's instructions.)
2. Place four tablespoons of the melted white chocolate in a small bowl, and another four tablespoons in another small bowl. Colour these as desired (I used pink and green). Use a food-safe paint brush to create decorative strokes with the coloured chocolate on the inside of each cavity of the moulds, then leave to set.
3. Fill the moulds completely with the remaining melted chocolate. Firmly tap the mould on your bench to release any air bubbles. Use the cake scraper to scrape across the top of the mould to remove any excess chocolate. Allow the chocolate to thicken slightly (around five to 10 minutes).
4. Lay a sheet of baking paper on the bench then turn the mould upside-down and let the chocolate mix run back out onto the baking paper. Tap the side of the mould to assist the process.
5. Once the chocolate has finished dripping out, scrape again before turning the mould back up the right way. You should have a nice, smooth layer of chocolate in your moulds. (The excess chocolate on the baking paper can be re-used at another date but should be kept airtight and at room temperature until required.) Turn the mould back upside-down and place it face down with some force on a tray lined with baking paper to encourage the chocolate to pool downwards - this will create a thicker rim around the inner edge of the semispheres. Set the semispheres by placing the moulds in the refrigerator for 30 minutes or the freezer for 15 minutes or leave at room temperature overnight.
6. Mix the fondant with the Tylose powder. Model the fondant with your fingers and the wooden skewer to form at least five hanging tips for your baubles. Put aside to dry completely, around 20 minutes, then decorate with edible gold paint or lustre.
7. Once the spheres have set, gently remove them from the moulds. Place both halves of each sphere on a warm frying pan or warm oven tray for one second only - any longer and your spheres will melt too far and lose their shape! Fill one half with candies and then carefully press both halves together and hold until completely set. Repeat this process with the remaining halves.
8. Decorate your chocolate baubles with splashes of edible gold paint. Once dry, adhere the hanging tips of your baubles to the finished chocolate spheres with a small amount of melted chocolate.
Tips:
To melt chocolate in the microwave, place the chocolate in a clean, dry, microwave-safe bowl and microwave at 50% power, stirring at 30-second intervals with a silicone spatula until melted.
Use a food-safe brush to paint decorative strokes of coloured melted chocolate on the inside of each cavity and allow to set. Once dry, fill the moulds completely with white chocolate.
Scrape the mould to remove excess chocolate, then turn it upside-down on a sheet of baking paper to let the chocolate run out. When the chocolate has finished dripping out, scrape again. You should have a smooth layer of chocolate in your moulds.
Make at least five fondant hanging tips for your baubles. Once dry, decorate with edible gold paint or lustre.
Fill one half of each sphere with candies and then carefully press both halves together and hold until completely set. Repeat this process with the remaining halves.
Decorate the chocolate baubles with splashes of edible gold paint. Once dry, stick the hanging tips onto the baubles with a small amount of melted chocolate.
Ingredients
Method
1. Place three-quarters of the Perfect Swiss Meringue Buttercream mixture in a separate bowl and set aside at room temperature in a cool environment until needed.
2. Divide the remaining buttercream evenly between two bowls and colour each portion with your choice of gel paste food colour.
3. Cover the bowls with plastic wrap and set aside.
Ingredients
Method
1. Working on a cake turntable, secure the bottom layer of cake onto a cake board with a small dollop of the white Swiss meringue buttercream and then gently press in place. Use an offset spatula to spread a 5mm layer of white Swiss meringue buttercream right to the edge of the cake.
2. Repeat this process until you have used all the cake layers, leaving the final top layer uncovered. Use an offset spatula to gently crumbcoat the cake with a thin layer of white Swiss meringue buttercream and set aside in the refrigerator for 10-20 minutes, or until firm.
3. Apply generous amounts of the two different coloured Swiss meringue buttercreams all over the outside of your cake. Now, using a cake scraper, carefully blend and smooth the side and top of your cake to achieve a watercolour look. Place your cake in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes to firm and cool.
4. Make the white chocolate ganache (see below) then, using a metal spoon, apply the ganache drips to your cake one drip at a time, working 5cm from the edge of the cake and gently working the ganache over the side. If your ganache is too thick, simply heat it in the microwave for 10 seconds. Fill the top of your cake with ganache until completely covered. To prevent the ganache drips from cascading any further, place the cake in the refrigerator again for at least 30 minutes.
5. Adorn the cake with an arrangement of your chocolate baubles. Finally, using a food-safe paint brush, flick gold paint decoratively over the cake (if desired). Set your finished cake aside in a cool environment until you're ready to serve it.
Serves 24-30.
Storage
This cake will last refrigerated for up to five days. If refrigerated, take out at least one hour before serving.
Store chocolate spheres in an airtight container, in a cool, dark and dry environment.
Ingredients
Method
1. Place the white chocolate in a heatproof bowl. In a separate heatproof bowl, microwave the cream for 30-40 seconds or until it just starts to boil.
2. Pour the hot cream over the white chocolate, making sure that most of the white chocolate is covered. Let it sit for five minutes, then stir gently until the white chocolate has melted completely and the mixture is smooth. If needed, microwave for another 10 seconds at a time, stirring gently at intervals, until smooth. Colour with the whitening gel until the desired colour is achieved.
3. Set aside until the ganache cools and thickens. It should be thick enough so that it falls in a slow stream from a spoon. If needed, chill it in the refrigerator briefly, about five to 10 minutes, and then stir again until smooth.
Through years of making and eating countless variations of frostings, cream cheeses and buttercreams, I've found meringue-based buttercreams create the smoothest finish. I enjoy making Swiss meringue buttercream in my kitchen - it is silky smooth and fluffy, extremely stable for stacking multiple cake layers, and tastes simply divine.
Ingredients
Method
1. Place the sugar and egg whites in a heatproof glass bowl. Set the bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water, and whisk until the sugar has dissolved and the egg whites are slightly warm to the touch (at least 40C). (You can omit this step entirely if you are using pasteurised egg whites, and instead, simply place the sugar and egg whites directly into the mixer.)
2. Transfer the mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk on high speed until the mixture has formed stiff and glossy peaks, around 10-15 minutes.
3. Switch to the paddle attachment. Add the butter in thirds, and beat on high speed after each addition until incorporated. Don't be alarmed if the buttercream appears curdled - it will become light and fluffy again with continued beating for around two to three minutes (I absolutely promise!). Add the vanilla bean paste and beat until just combined.
4. The buttercream is now ready to be used. Follow individual recipes for instructions on how to tint and flavour further. If you are making buttercream ahead of time and you find there are bubbles visible when you come to use it, you may need to mix it further before use. Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat on low speed for two to three minutes to eliminate the air bubbles.
Storage
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside in a cool, dry place until needed. You can refrigerate this buttercream for up to 10 days or freeze for up to two months. Thaw frozen buttercream overnight in the refrigerator, then bring to room temperature (gently reheat in the microwave in 20-second bursts if needed). Beat the buttercream on low speed until smooth before applying to your cake.
Makes 2.5 litres.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
