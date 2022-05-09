The Canberra Times

Sophie Hansen and Annie Herron on how to find joy around the kitchen table

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 9 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mother and daughter Annie Herron and Sophie Hansen have collaborated on a book. Picture: Henry Herron

Sophie Hansen's earliest memories around the kitchen table are of a busy, yet warm and happy place where her mother Annie was a real "loaves and fishes cook", able to make a meal for many people without any fuss at all.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.