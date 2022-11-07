The Canberra Times

Outrageous recipes from Katherine Sabbath's Bake My Day

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
November 8 2022 - 5:30am
Oozy ice-cream cake. Picture by Jeremy Simons

Cake queen Katherine Sabbath is one of the coolest creatives around, loved equally for her cutting-edge cake designs and quirky personal style. Kat is a high school teacher turned cake creative whose unique designs have featured in print internationally and across every medium. She started her love affair with baking because as a self-confessed introvert, she found it stressful meeting new people. Baking was her gateway to being the life of the party. Now she shares it all with her half-million Instagram followers, who hang on every sprinkle.

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

