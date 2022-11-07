Cake queen Katherine Sabbath is one of the coolest creatives around, loved equally for her cutting-edge cake designs and quirky personal style. Kat is a high school teacher turned cake creative whose unique designs have featured in print internationally and across every medium. She started her love affair with baking because as a self-confessed introvert, she found it stressful meeting new people. Baking was her gateway to being the life of the party. Now she shares it all with her half-million Instagram followers, who hang on every sprinkle.
This cake was born out of three things I loved growing up: ice cream, cake and the oozy, glossy slime motif on the cover of Goosebumps novels. In fact, most of my "drip cakes" are inspired by gloriously viscous goo and this design was the very first of my drip cakes. The original design has become my most well-loved party cake to date and it truly fills me with joy seeing home bakers worldwide recreate this cake for that special kiddo in their lives (big and small).
320g unsalted butter, at room temperature
440g caster sugar
3 tsp finely grated lemon zest
450g self-raising cake flour or self-raising flour, sifted
8 large eggs, lightly whisked, at room temperature
80ml hot water
1. Preheat the oven to 160C fan-forced. Grease four 18cm round cake tins, 4cm deep, and line the bases with baking paper (don't fret if you don't have enough cake tins - you can bake the cake batter in batches until four single layers are baked).
2. Using a hand-held mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, sugar and lemon zest until light, pale and creamy. Briefly beat in five tablespoons of the flour, then gradually add the eggs one by one, beating well after each addition.
3. Gently fold in the remaining flour and the hot water. Divide the mixture equally between the prepared tins.
4. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the centre of each cake springs back when lightly pressed. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for five minutes, before turning out onto a baking rack to cool completely. Cover and set aside until needed for cake assembly.
1 quantity buttercream (see below)
1. Make the buttercream, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside at room temperature in a cool environment until needed.
300g white chocolate, chopped
310ml single cream
blue oil-based food colouring or food colouring powder (I used baby blue chocolate colouring oil)
1. Place the white chocolate in a heatproof bowl. In a separate heatproof bowl, microwave the cream for 30-40 seconds or until it just starts to boil.
2. Pour the hot cream over the white chocolate, making sure that most of the white chocolate is covered. Let it sit for five minutes, then stir gently until the white chocolate has melted completely and the mixture is smooth. If needed, microwave for another 10 seconds at a time, stirring gently at intervals, until smooth. Colour until the desired shade is achieved.
3. Set aside until the ganache cools and thickens. It should be thick enough so that it falls in a slow stream from a spoon. If needed, chill it in the refrigerator briefly, about five to 10 minutes, and then stir again until smooth.
large plain muffin (or you can use leftover cake mixed with softened cream cheese)
300g white chocolate, chopped
blue oil-based food colouring or food colouring powder (I used baby blue chocolate colouring oil)
large waffle ice-cream cone
1. Press and squish the muffin with your hands to form it into a smooth ball. Refrigerate until firm.
2. Place the chocolate in a clean, dry, microwave-safe bowl and microwave at 50% power, stirring at 30-second intervals with a silicone spatula until melted. Add the food colouring one drop at a time until the desired shade is achieved.
3. Dip the mouth of the waffle cone into the melted chocolate, then gently shake off any excess chocolate. Allow it to set upside-down on baking paper.
4. Re-melt the chocolate if necessary and use two spoons to roll the muffin ball or cake pop in the melted chocolate until completely covered.
5. Place the ball onto a small chopping board or plate lined with baking paper and cover with some more melted chocolate. Carefully place the cone on top, to resemble an upside-down melting ice-cream cone. Set aside in the refrigerator for five to 10 minutes, or until the chocolate has completely set.
320g blueberry jam
2 large piping bags fitted with 1.5-2 cm round nozzles
rainbow confetti sprinkles or other sprinkles of your choice
1. Working on a cake turntable, secure the bottom layer of cake onto a cake board with a small dollop of Swiss meringue buttercream and then gently twist in place.
2. Place the Swiss meringue buttercream and the jam into two separate piping bags. Use the Swiss meringue buttercream to outline the edge of the cake layer and create a spiral pattern into the centre. Fill with jam, being careful not to fill higher than the buttercream layer. Place in the refrigerator for 10 minutes, to firm.
3. Repeat this process until you have used all the cake layers, leaving the final top layer uncovered. Use the remaining Swiss meringue buttercream and an offset spatula to apply a thin crumb-coat over the whole cake.
4. Apply another layer of Swiss meringue buttercream to the cake and use a cake scraper to smooth the side. Finally, use an offset spatula to smooth the top of the cake by gently pulling inwards from the outer edge of the cake into the centre, cleaning the excess buttercream off the spatula with each scrape. Return to the refrigerator to chill completely.
5. Place the upside-down ice-cream cone on top of the chilled cake and carefully spoon ganache over the top and sides of the ice-cream "scoop" until completely covered. Spoon ganache around the top edges of the cake, allowing it to drip over and create the effect of melting ice cream (You may want to test your drip technique down the side of a chilled bowl or a silicone spatula first).
6. For a final decorative touch, lightly toss some confetti sprinkles over and around the sides of the melting ice-cream cone.
Storage:
This cake is best assembled on the day of serving or the night before. Leftovers will keep refrigerated, stored in an airtight container, for up to five days and can be frozen for up to three months.
The lemon sponge can be made one day ahead and stored wrapped in plastic wrap or in an airtight container at room temperature. The ganache can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container in a cool dark place for one week, or in the refrigerator for two weeks. The ice-cream cone can be made three days in advance and stored in an airtight container in the fridge.
Serves 24-30
Through years of making and eating countless variations of frostings, cream cheeses and buttercreams, I've found meringue-based buttercreams create the smoothest finish. I enjoy making Swiss meringue buttercream in my kitchen - it is silky smooth and fluffy, extremely stable for stacking multiple cake layers, and tastes simply divine.
550g caster sugar
10 large egg whites (pasteurised egg whites are available in cartons at most major supermarkets), chilled
900g unsalted butter, softened to a spreadable consistency
2 tsp vanilla bean paste
1. Place the sugar and egg whites in a heatproof glass bowl. Set the bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water, and whisk until the sugar has dissolved and the egg whites are slightly warm to the touch (at least 40C). (You can omit this step entirely if you are using pasteurised egg whites, and instead, simply place the sugar and egg whites directly into the mixer.)
2. Transfer the mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment. Whisk on high speed until the mixture has formed stiff and glossy peaks, around 10-15 minutes.
3. Switch to the paddle attachment. Add the butter in thirds, and beat on high speed after each addition until incorporated. Don't be alarmed if the buttercream appears curdled - it will become light and fluffy again with continued beating for around two to three minutes (I absolutely promise!). Add the vanilla bean paste and beat until just combined.
4. The buttercream is now ready to be used. Follow individual recipes for instructions on how to tint and flavour further. If you are making buttercream ahead of time and you find there are bubbles visible when you come to use it, you may need to mix it further before use. Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat on low speed for two to three minutes to eliminate the air bubbles.
Storage:
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and set aside in a cool, dry place until needed. You can refrigerate this buttercream for up to 10 days or freeze for up to two months. Thaw frozen buttercream overnight in the refrigerator, then bring to room temperature (gently reheat in the microwave in 20-second bursts if needed). Beat the buttercream on low speed until smooth before applying to your cake.
Makes 2.5 litres.
Reminiscent of that perfect chocolate brownie, these cookies are irresistible with their crisp, crackled exteriors and chewy, fudgy centres. The toasted buttery macadamia nuts are an extra level of yum! The perfect texture of these cookies relies on resting the batter as directed.
185g icing sugar
55g unsweetened cocoa (I used dark cocoa made from alkalised cacao beans, which you can buy from cake decorating stores, but Dutch or natural/untreated is also fine)
1/8 tsp sea salt
1/4 cup (2-21/2) egg whites, at room temperature, plus 2 tablespoons extra (pasteurised egg whites are available in cartons at most major supermarkets)
2 tbsp vegetable oil or melted coconut oil
2 tsp vanilla extract
120g macadamia nut pieces, plus extra to decorate
2 pinches sea salt flakes, for sprinkling (optional)
1. Preheat the oven to 170C fan-forced. Line two large baking trays with baking paper and lightly spray with cooking oil spray (these cookies are extremely sticky and benefit from the extra greasing).
2. Using a hand-held mixer or a stand mixer, whisk together the icing sugar, cocoa and salt. Add 60ml of egg whites (two whites), the oil and the vanilla extract and mix on low speed. Increase the speed to medium as the sugar and cocoa are absorbed into the liquid. The mixture should be very thick. If the mixture looks too dry, beat in additional egg white one tablespoon at a time. Add the macadamia pieces and fold together using a silicone spatula. Allow the batter to rest for 15 minutes. The cookie batter should be thick and viscous.
3. Use a tablespoon to scoop the mixture onto the baking trays 21/2cm apart. Embed the top of each cookie with the additional macadamia pieces. Allow the unbaked cookies to rest on the baking trays for five minutes more.
4. Bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the tops are glossy and crackled. Watch them carefully so they don't over-bake, especially if your oven tends to run hot. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking trays. While cooling, sprinkle with sea salt flakes (if using). When the cookies are completely cooled, gently peel them from the baking paper. They will be soft and delicate, so do this carefully.
Storage:
These cookies can be stored in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to five days (but will be best enjoyed within the first three days).
Makes 18.
Some of my mates are vegan or lactose intolerant, so I wanted to create a version of everyone's favourite treat that they could enjoy. While I always believe in options, there is no substitute for the tinned sweetened condensed coconut milk in this recipe - replacing it may change the structure of the caramel and cause it to curdle.
300g plain flour
45g desiccated coconut
150g vegan butter or margarine
60g icing sugar
pinch sea salt
1. Preheat the oven to 180C fan-forced. Grease a 20cm square cake tin, 6cm deep, and line with baking paper so that the paper creates a collar around 5cm higher than the cake tin - this will help you lift the slice out later.
2. Add all the ingredients and one tablespoon of water to a food processor and blitz until combined. The mixture should stick together when it is pinched between two fingers. Add a little more water if the mixture is too crumbly or more flour if it's too soft.
3. Firmly press the base mixture into the tin. Bake for 10 minutes, or until slightly golden.
640g tinned sweetened condensed coconut milk
280g vegan butter or margarine
110g firmly packed dark brown sugar
2 tsp rice malt syrup
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
1. Place all the ingredients into a saucepan and heat over medium-high heat. Simmer, stirring constantly, for 15 minutes, or until the caramel is a deep golden brown colour and has reached 120C on a candy thermometer. If you are unsure, just cook the caramel until thickened and whisk to emulsify any split oil back into the caramel.
2. Pour the caramel into the tin and set aside in the refrigerator for at least two hours, or until the caramel is firm to the touch.
210g vegan chocolate, roughly chopped
45g coconut oil, melted, or unflavoured vegetable oil
1. Put the chocolate and coconut oil in a clean, dry, heatproof bowl over a saucepan of just-simmering water (the water should not touch the base of the bowl). Gently stir with a silicone spatula until melted. Pour the melted chocolate on top of the caramel layer and return the slice to the refrigerator to set.
2. To serve, pull the baking paper up to remove the slice from the tin. Use a sharp knife to cut it into squares or rectangles.
Storage: This slice can be stored refrigerated in an airtight container for up to two weeks or in the freezer for up to one month.
Makes 16-20.
No fancy gimmicks or cake decorating tricks here: just pop on the kettle, cut yourself a generous slice and wait for eager friends or colleagues to arrive in record time for a morning tea treat. I used orange and ginger in this easy loaf recipe as they work so beautifully together, and a lemon cream cheese icing to balance out the sweetened spice.
200g unsalted butter, chopped into chunks
200g good quality white chocolate, chopped
110g firmly packed dark brown sugar
250ml fresh orange juice
2 large eggs, at room temperature
150g self-raising gluten-free flour
2 tsp cinnamon
2 tsp ground ginger
150g almond meal
1. Preheat your oven to 160C fan-forced. Grease a 13 x 23cm loaf tin, 7cm deep, and line it with baking paper.
2. Place the butter, white chocolate, sugar and orange juice in a large heavy-based saucepan. Stir the ingredients over medium-low heat with a silicone spatula for five minutes, or until the chocolate melts completely and the mixture is smooth. Set aside for at least 20 minutes to cool.
3. Next, add the eggs one at a time and beat in well using a hand-held mixer or whisk. Sift the flour and spices over and stir in until well combined. Next, fold in the almond meal until just combined.
4. Pour the mixture into the loaf tin and bake for 50-60 minutes, or until a wooden skewer inserted into the centre comes out almost clean. Stand the cake in the tin for at least two hours before turning out onto a baking rack to cool completely.
Tip: You can speed up the cooling process by placing the baked cake in the refrigerator for an hour or so, covered with a clean tea towel.
250g cream cheese, at room temperature
75g unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 tsp vanilla bean paste
250g icing sugar
1 tbsp lemon juice
thin strands of zest from half an orange, to decorate
1. Using a hand-held mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese, butter and vanilla on low speed until combined, then increase the speed to medium-high and beat until light and fluffy, about two minutes.
2. Add the icing sugar and the lemon juice and mix on low speed to combine. Once the sugar is mixed in, increase the speed to medium-high and beat until light and fluffy, about one minute.
3. Use a butter knife or an offset spatula to generously slather the frosting over the top of the cooled cake. Decorate with a scattering of orange zest.
Storage:
This cake is best served at room temperature.
It can be made ahead and stored un-iced wrapped in plastic wrap or in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days, or in the freezer for up to one month. Simply thaw it overnight in the refrigerator when ready to be used. The lemon cream cheese frosting can also be made ahead and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days, or in the freezer for up to one month.
Serves 12.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see.
